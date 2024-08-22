Café and bar at Scarborough’s Sandside applies for new pavement licence
The Marisco Lounge, located at 11-12 Sandside, could get permission for outdoor seating and tables.
The application, by Loungers UK Limited, has proposed “outdoor seating to the front of the premises for serving food and drink”.
The café and bar is at a “prime location” in the South Bay and according to its website, it has “plenty of outdoor seating and really big windows on both floors that open up all the way to the fantastic views looking out across the harbour”.
The Marico Lounge’s licence currently states that the outside seating area “shall not at any time comprise of more than ten tables and 20 chairs”.
It also forbids the use of the outside area before 10am or after 10pm and requires that it “shall be cleared of all tables and chairs when not in use”.
The premises has permitted opening hours and a licence to serve alcohol from 11am to 12.30am seven days a week.
Representations regarding the application can be sent to the council’s licensing service until Wednesday, August 28 via email to [email protected].
Earlier this year the company also opened The Pescado Lounge at the site of Whitby’s former Star Inn the Harbour.
The Bristol-based owner operates more than 200 venues nationwide.
