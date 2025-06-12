Campaign launched in effort to save Whitby's historic cliff lift

A campaign has been launched in an effort to save Whitby’s historic cliff lift.

The iconic structure on the West Cliff closed in 2018 due to the discovery of corrosion in its structure and a steady increase in water ingress.

A campaign launched on change.org calling for people to preserve the cliff lift for future generations, already has the backing of more than 1,000 supporters.

Coun Phil Trumper, who represents Whitby West ward on North Yorkshire Council, started the online petition which said: “Whitby Cliff Lift is a critical asset for our beloved town, a lifeline for many residents and visitors alike.”

Whitby's cliff lift has been closed since April 2022. picture: Duncan Atkins

"This iconic structure has served our community for decades, but now faces potential closure due to funding constraints and a lack of maintenance.

"Its existence is not just an amenity but a necessity for numerous people whose lives and leisurely pursuits depend on it.

"The cliff lift is more than just a means of transportation; it’s a part of our town’s charm and historical fabric, cherished by locals and tourists alike.”

He said statistics show that there was a significant number of people with mobility issues in the Whitby area who rely on the lift for their seaside experiences – and that closing it without an acceptable alternative would mean “taking away their ability to fully enjoy our natural resources”.

But he was left frustrated that an opportunity was missed to discuss the lift’s future at North Yorkshire Council’s recent Scarborough and Whitby area committee and believes that the “important issue for Whitby” should have been discussed in a formal and open way, where local members and the community could have had their say.

"I was expecting it to happen and it didn’t, which frustrated me,” he told the Gazette.

"We need to know what’s happening with the cliff lift.

"I’ve been seeking clarity on this since 2023 when it became part of my jurisdiction.

"The petition was set up to show the strength of feeling.

“It’s really important to the town and community and that’s why it should have been discussed.

"Preferably we want to save it, but if it’s being decommissioned, are there sustainable or suitable alternatives?

"There are massive issues with the lift, but give us some clarity.”

Click here to view the petition.

Coun Linda Wild, consort to new Whitby Town Mayor Sandra Turner, raised the question about the lift’s future at the area committee as a member of the community, and said: "We’re fed up.

"We’ve repeatedly written to them about it.

"The residents want to know what’s happening and we want to retain it as it’s part of Whitby’s heritage.”

She said it costs £52,000 a year for a bus to transport people from the clifftop to the beach, with the lift being closed.

"They’re not going to do that forever, are they?

"We should not have to put up with this and shall not take this lying down,” she said.

"They use Whitby to advertise everything, we’re the jewel in the crown.”

In response, North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for environment, Karl Battersby, said: “The cliff lift in Whitby closed in 2022 after corrosion was discovered in its structure, and it was deemed to be unsafe.

“While it would be possible to restore the lift to working order, this would come at a significant cost and the effects of water and ventilation issues would continue to pose challenges.

“The matter will be formally reported to our executive for a decision later in the year.

“A free replacement bus service has since been provided to take passengers down to the promenade.

"The cost of operating the service in 2024 was more than £50,000, or approximately £350 per day.”