'Passionate about our town' - new Mayor of Whitby elected for 2025/26

Whitby has a new Town Mayor.

Coun Sandra Turner was unanimously voted in as Mayor for 2025-26 at a recent town council meeting, with Coun Jonathan Harston as Deputy Mayor.

Her first appearance representing the town was at the Fish and Ships Festival, a celebration of Whitby’s maritime history and heritage.

New Mayor of Whitby, Coun Sandra Turner.

This is the first time that Coun Turner, who has served on Whitby Town Council on and off since around 1997, has taken the Mayoral chains and she said: "I thought ‘it’s now or never’.

"I think anyone who knows me knows that I’m passionate about Whitby and fight for anything I can for Whitby and for me, this is the perfect position to use as a sounding box to take the fight to wherever it needs to go – and I intend to use it for that.

"We might not be a decision-making council, but we’ve got a voice and we need to be heard.

"I’m passionate about our town and want to do everything I can to promote it for the benefit of residents and the tourism population.”

Coun Turner, who represents the council’s Town North ward, said a number of residents have said to her how pleased they are that she’s in the role as Town Mayor.

"I’m delighted with the response from people once they got to know,” she said.

"I’m looking forward to representing Whitby in the fullest way that I can.

"I’m happy to be contacted by anyone, I’ll go to meet with anyone and will work with businesses, community groups and schools.”

Email [email protected] to get in touch.