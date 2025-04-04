Candidates confirmed for elections for new Scarborough and Harrogate town councils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of candidates have put their names forward for elections to form two new town councils in Harrogate and Scarborough as part of plans to drive forward local democracy across the county.

The nominations for the elections for the two town council elections closed on Wednesday, April 2 and a total of 129 candidates will stand in the two polls, which will be held on Thursday May 1.

Harrogate and Scarborough were the only parts of North Yorkshire that were previously unparished, and the creation of the two new town councils will ensure that local communities have a say on how services are delivered as effectively as possible.

The new parish boundaries for both towns came into effect from April 1.

Scarborough, left and Harrogate will soon have town councils operating in each town.

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, who is the returning officer for the town council elections, said: “These elections are very important as Harrogate and Scarborough are the only unparished parts of the county.

“With the creation of the two new town councils, it will mean that all of our communities have a voice in local democracy at a grassroots level.

“Now that the nominations for candidates have closed, it is the next step towards the elections being held at the start of next month.

“I would urge anyone who is eligible to vote to make sure that they are registered so they can take part in the elections in Harrogate and Scarborough.”

Full details of the candidates for each ward within the Harrogate and Scarborough town council's parishes are available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/HGSBTownCouncils on North Yorkshire Council’s website.

Voting will take place on Thursday May 1, from 7am to 10pm.

The counts for each town council election will take place the following day.

Residents within the new town council parishes have until midnight on Friday, April 11, to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday, April 14, to apply for a postal vote.

If someone is unable to vote in person or by post they have until 5pm on Wednesday, April 23, to apply for a proxy vote.

Voters attending a polling station for the elections will need to bring photographic identification to be able to vote.

There are many accepted forms of ID, including a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence, full or provisional, a UK passport or a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man, or any of the Channel Islands, and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or blue badge.

Voters will be able to use an expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID can apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday April 23.

When North Yorkshire Council was launched in April 2023, one of the central pledges was to ensure that town and parish councils would be allowed to take on greater responsibilities to allow local communities to have a greater say.

In July 2024, following a community governance review, North Yorkshire Council agreed to the creation of the two new town councils, one for the currently unparished part of Harrogate, and one for the currently unparished areas of Scarborough.

The poll on May 1 will be held to elect councillors to these new town councils for a term of two years.

Elections will be held again in 2027 for a four-year term to align with elections for North Yorkshire Council and all other parish councils.

Harrogate Town Council will have 19 wards, with one councillor elected to each ward.

Scarborough Town Council will have five wards, with three councillors elected to each ward, making a total of 15 councillors.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/HGSBTownCouncils for more details for registering to vote as well as voting by post and proxy along with information of the voter identification which is needed at the ballots.