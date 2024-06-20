Council approves 15-bed House of Multiple Occupation in Scarborough, despite objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Scarborough town centre building will be converted into a 15-bed House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) despite objections.

The property at 86 to 87 Newborough in the town centre will become a 15-bed HMO after North Yorkshire Council approved the plan on Thursday June 20.

The applicant, West Park Property Developments Ltd, has been behind several similar projects in Scarborough.

Last year the developer was given permission for an 11-bed HMO on Victoria Road and is currently also seeking permission for an 11-bed HMO on Aberdeen Walk.

86 Newborough, Scarborough.

Members of the public who objected to the plan said they were concerned about “an excessively dense development for the location”.

One resident said that the proposed waste management and storage proposals “are insufficient”.

Another stated: “The danger for the town centre is that low quality, overly dense accommodation creates management problems for businesses and other local residents.

“With more living space, fewer bedrooms and a more rigorous approach to waste management, such proposals may have some merit but this one should be refused until these concerns are addressed.”

The development will not provide on-site car parking, but the applicant stated that “on and off-street car parking is available locally and both public transport links and town centre amenities are located close to the site”.

Planning officers said that the scheme would “not have an adverse impact on the amenity of nearby properties, in terms of highway safety, provision for waste and recycling, or being excessive in size”.

They also noted that it would not result in two or more adjacent HMOs.

The planning authority concluded that the proposal was “acceptable in principle”.

North Yorkshire Police did not object but requested the addition of a condition that “reasonable steps are taken to prevent or reduce anti-social behaviour by occupants or persons visiting the house”.

The Highway Authority also recommended imposing a “construction phase management plan condition” if the development was approved.

However, council planning officers did not add either as official conditions but “recommended that the developer is mindful of the comments”.