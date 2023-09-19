News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely

Council introduces eco-friendly road repair scheme across East Yorkshire to 'make local roads better for everyone'

More environmentally-friendly ways of repairing the East Riding’s roads are now being used and trialled by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s highways team.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
The council's highways maintenance staff trying out new electric, battery-powered tools on site.The council's highways maintenance staff trying out new electric, battery-powered tools on site.
The council's highways maintenance staff trying out new electric, battery-powered tools on site.

The team has embraced the latest methods and equipment in order to lower the carbon footprint of the improvements it makes to the area’s many roads, including the repair of potholes.

The greener processes allow for cleaner, safer working environments and include:

  • A current trial of electric, battery-powered work tools, producing no emissions and creating less noise, instead of using traditional equipment powered by generators and fuel.
  • Using the surplus loose stone chippings that have been cleared up from roads recently surface dressed – where chippings are laid to improve roads and protect against potholes and other damage.
  • The chippings are recycled and reused in the mending of roads, reducing the need to use raw materials.
  • Trying out new road surface materials - one which produces less CO2 and saves energy as it needs no heating on site and is designed to make repairs last even longer and produce less waste.
Read More
Bridlington residents to have 'their say' on council devolution deal
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Low-carbon techniques have already been used to good effect in road improvements, most recently along Walkington Heads, a 1.6mile stretch of country road near Beverley.

The road was resurfaced using a new carbon-reducing system. The surface material was removed to a substantial depth, before being recycled and relaid.

The scheme saved around 240 tonnes of carbon compared to traditional methods – the equivalent of burning around 92,000 litres of petrol.

Councillor Paul West, portfolio holder for environment and transport said: “Our highways team has shown great commitment to using new, greener equipment and ways of working.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They are trialing more low-carbon and recycling techniques on road maintenance schemes across the East Riding in order to reduce the need for more raw materials, cut emissions and have less of an impact on the environment.

“The team is constantly looking at innovative ways to improve repairs and make local roads better for everyone.”

Related topics:East Riding of Yorkshire CouncilEast Yorkshire