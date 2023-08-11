Conservative Leader Coun Anne Handley declared that the ‘advantages of investing in the East Riding are many and that companies should look to this region to invest'.

Coun Anne Handley said: “The region’s position between two major cities, York and Hull, good transport links to the UK and Europe, industrial and agricultural heritage, and highly adaptable workforce contribute to the success of any business that chooses to invest in the East Riding”.

She went on to explain that she and the Council are ‘committed to business growth, and offer a supportive business environment providing tailored support, ensuring businesses have access to necessary resources, guidance, and incentives’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She listed recent examples of the East Riding’s success of attracting new companies, providing jobs to local people and supporting local services through business rates.

Coun Handley also outlined the Council's plans to work with partners to deliver on the Humber Freeport – 60 percent of which is within the East Riding.

These sites are designed to offer further incentives to companies to invest in the East Riding and according to the Leader are expected to “generate well over a billion pounds worth of investment and create circa 3000 new jobs’.

Finally, the leader updated councillors on her work to secure East Yorkshire a good devolution deal which through improved local infrastructure, education and public health will also attract more investment and economic growth to the region.