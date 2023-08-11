News you can trust since 1882
Council meeting highlights advantages of investing in the East Riding and update on possible devolution bid

At a recent meeting of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Conservative Leader Coun Anne Handley declared that the ‘advantages of investing in the East Riding are many and that companies should look to this region to invest”.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:38 BST
Coun Anne Handley said: “The region’s position between two major cities, York and Hull, good transport links to the UK and Europe, industrial and agricultural heritage, and highly adaptable workforce contribute to the success of any business that chooses to invest in the East Riding”.

Filey Town Council set to increase mayor’s allowance

She went on to explain that she and the Council are ‘committed to business growth, and offer a supportive business environment providing tailored support, ensuring businesses have access to necessary resources, guidance, and incentives’.

She listed recent examples of the East Riding’s success of attracting new companies, providing jobs to local people and supporting local services through business rates.

Coun Handley also outlined the Council's plans to work with partners to deliver on the Humber Freeport – 60 percent of which is within the East Riding.

These sites are designed to offer further incentives to companies to invest in the East Riding and according to the Leader are expected to “generate well over a billion pounds worth of investment and create circa 3000 new jobs’.

Finally, the leader updated councillors on her work to secure East Yorkshire a good devolution deal which through improved local infrastructure, education and public health will also attract more investment and economic growth to the region.

She stated she had met with the Government and told them ‘we are special’ and ‘will need a very good deal’.