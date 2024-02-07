Developer resubmits plan for conversion of former Scarborough care home into 18-flat holiday let

42 Esplanade, Scarborough. Google Images

The Aspire Group has submitted new plans to convert the vacant Mayfair Residential Home into a serviced guest house with 18 bedrooms after plans for a 19-bed holiday accommodation were refused last November.

The 19th-century property is situated on 42 Esplanade, Scarborough with seafront views and is currently vacant as a result of the former care home being shut down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the plan was refused in November, council officers raised concerns about the proposed “technological monitoring system” instead of a manned reception.

However, the applicant said it had addressed these concerns and requested that the council approve its resubmitted plan.

“This proposal includes the addition of a reception area and onsite management accommodation, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring,” the application states.

It added: “It is believed that any prior concerns raised by the planning authority have been effectively addressed and resolved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant has said that it would implement on-site supervision via a reception desk, a holiday accommodation management team that will be present during “office hours”, and the introduction of permanent accommodation for a resident building manager.

If approved by the council, the 18 serviced apartments would include a combined kitchen, dining room and living room to allow for “sufficient self-catering provision”.

Most of the apartments would feature a single bedroom and three of the apartments would be equipped with a twin room “providing an ideal arrangement for families travelling with young children”.