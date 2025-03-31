Dozens of residents back plans to create new bar and restaurant at Whitby’s former HSBC Bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of residents and visitors have supported plans to convert Whitby’s former HSBC Bank into a new restaurant with holiday accommodation.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal, by Whitby businessman and lifeboat crew member Ali Hussain, aims to have the The Treasury up and running by the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Michelle Vasey said: “I’m so pleased this building is not going to stand empty any longer and will be put to some use.”

Former HSBC Whitby. Courtesy of applicant

She added: “Something different and in a lovely location with fantastic views – good luck to the owner.”

Another resident, Donna Weatherill, said: “This will benefit locals and visitors alike and will bring a much-needed eatery of high standards to the town centre and somewhere locals will enjoy.”

So far the proposal has received no objections and Whitby Town Council has not raised any concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of the proposed development has also been welcomed by tourists and visitors to Whitby, including Himanshu Kataria from Cheadle, who said: “These plans are exciting and we look forward to visiting Whitby this summer to try this new pub and restaurant in an iconic building.”

Former HSBC Whitby. Courtesy of applicant

Another visitor, Catherine Robinson from Preston, said: “I visit often for a nice break away as I have always enjoyed staying in Whitby and in my opinion having a place like this would add value to the town.”

If plans are approved, a ‘floating’ mezzanine floor will be created within the former banking hall, which has a vaulted ceiling enriched with ornate plaster mouldings above a projecting cornice.

Mr Hussain wants to repurpose the bank’s original wooden counter as part of the ground floor bar area, which will see people sitting around it on stools, and the original ornate ceiling will also feature as a spectacular focal point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Historic England, the Grade-II Listed building was constructed in 1891 for the York City and County Bank.

All windows are set to be retained and repaired and access to the first and second floor holiday apartments would be gained from the rear yard.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is currently pending consideration.