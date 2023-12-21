East Riding Council advises Bridlington residents on festive season bin collections and recycling do's and don'ts

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is offering recycling advice regarding the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Council’s bin collection teams are set to face their busiest times over the festive season.

Christmas and New Year are the busiest times of the year for the council’s bin collection teams. The good news is the vast majority of the waste generated during the holidays – such as cards, wrapping paper, cardboard boxes and leftover food – can be recycled.

East Riding residents are officially among the top recyclers in the country thanks to their continued support of the council’s recycling services.

Festive bin collections and recycling

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bin collection dates will change over Christmas and New Year. Normal collections will resume from Monday, January 8.

Check your bin collection days on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council app, the bin collection calendar delivered to homes or visit bins.eastriding.gov.uk

Household waste recycling sites are open from 10am to 5pm each day, but will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. They will close at 4pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Real Christmas trees can be recycled by placing them next to brown bins for collection in January or taken to household waste recycling sites. Please remove lights and decorations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue bins can be used to recycle Christmas cards, envelopes, wrapping paper, cardboard and cardboard boxes, plastic tubs and trays, all glass and plastic bottles and jars, cans, tins, aerosols, tin foil, foil trays, books, newspapers, magazines, juice cartons, egg boxes.

Please make sure they are all empty, clean and put them loose in the blue bin.

Brown bins can be used to recycle all cooked and uncooked food waste, including plate scrapings, peelings, meat, turkey and other bird carcasses, meat bones, eggshells, tea bags and small amounts of sauces, creams and soups. Any garden waste can also go in the brown bin.

Broken Christmas lights and other unwanted electrical items can be taken to the small electricals skip at household waste recycling sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batteries should never go in your bins. Instead, take them to supermarkets and local shops which have battery recycling collection boxes, or to any household waste recycling site.

Crisp packets and plastic bags can be recycled in some supermarkets.

Polystyrene can’t be recycled, so please place any in your green bin.

Clothing, shoes and textiles can’t go in your bins, so please take these to local clothing recycling banks or to charity shops.

What happens to our blue bin waste?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new video has been produced to show residents the process of what happens to the waste they put in their blue bins.

The video shows why it’s so important to put the right items in the bin to make sure everything inside them can be recycled.

The video can be seen at www.eastriding.gov.uk/bluebin

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “People in the East Riding are fantastic at recycling their rubbish, but there’s always more we can all do.

“Hopefully this new video explains the process blue bin waste goes through and it will encourage some people to leave out the rubbish we can't recycle in the blue bin.”