East Riding council updated on work tackling domestic abuse and violence against women and girls

Councillor Leo Hammond, the council’s Cabinet member for planning, communities and public protection, held a full council meeting about what he called the ‘tireless work’ of officers to address these ‘abhorrent crimes’ and to support local communities.Councillor Hammond explained that domestic abuse is on average 25% more prevalent in rural areas than urban, and that the authority has now increased its multi-agency risk assessment meetings to fortnightly rather than monthly.The meetings are led by the council’s domestic violence and abuse partnership team, who work with partners such as Humberside Police to provide and co-ordinate support to victims and challenge perpetrators.Councillor Hammond said: “Looking to the future, the new Domestic Abuse Strategy 2024 – 2027 is now in draft format and will be finalised and presented to the council’s Cabinet and the Community Safety Partnership this summer.

"This will set out a new action plan, focusing on partnerships and information sharing, public and community awareness, preventing domestic abuse in our young people, working with perpetrators, and supporting victims in safe accommodation.“It is also vital that we continue to strengthen our partnership work to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG). There are many initiatives under way to achieve this, including Identifying VAWG as a key priority in the East Riding Community Safety Partnership’s new East Riding Serious Violence Response Strategy.“At the same time, we are attempting to create a safer night time economy in the East Riding including promoting Pubwatch; procuring bleed and first aid kits for licenced premises; promoting Ask For Angela in pubs and Ask For Ani in relation to domestic abuse in pharmacies; and working with the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner in commissioning safety apps.“A huge amount of work is taking place to tackle the issues of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.”The council will be implementing: