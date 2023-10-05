East Yorkshire Council meeting discusses their system of governance and calls for more powers to all councillors
The call came as councillors discussed the system of governance the council uses to run itself at the latest Full Meeting.
There have been calls from Liberal Democrat councillors to change the councils governing functions away from a cabinet system to a committee system.
However, the Conservatives, supported by other opposition groups, have decided to stick with the cabinet model, where the council elects a leader and he or she appoints a cabinet of 10 councillors who have lead responsibility for council services.
The cabinet system of local Government was introduced in 2000 to make councils more efficient and more accountable.
Cllr Handley stated: “Our region is in negotiations to secure a bright, positive, and prosperous future, through devolution, through economic investment and through the delivery of high-quality public services – all of which benefits our residents.
"An elected leader, whoever this council may choose for that to be, and their cabinet give us clear vision and direction for the future, strong leadership by leading our services here in the East Riding, and fighting our corner with partner agencies, the Government and private sector.
“Most crucial of all, having an elected leader and cabinet gives us clear lines of accountability. My cabinet has been clear from the start; we welcome constructive scrutiny from all councillors, and we are here to work with you for your residents."