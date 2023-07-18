News you can trust since 1882
East Yorkshire council reports bin lorries have been set ablaze due disposable vapes and electrical products

The East Yorkshire council has recently reported fires have been started in refuse collection vehicles that were caused by electrical products and disposable vapes.
By Claudia Bowes
By Claudia Bowes
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

Two fires have recently been reported in the rear of the council’s bin lorries - it is believed one of the fires was caused by disposable vape items

When batteries are placed into bins that are decanted into a bin lorry, there is a danger that they can split when they are moved about and compacted with other waste in the rear of the lorry – this can cause fires.

One of the wagons was a commercial vehicle, fortunately no one was hurt, and the fire was successfully extinguished.

The Council have reported that two fires have been started in bin lorries in recently.
A spokesperson from the council said “It really does highlight the importance of using the correct disposal method for your waste and is a prime example of why we cannot collect or move electrical or battery waste via a refuse collection vehicle.”

Visit www.gov.uk/battery-waste-supplier-reponsibilities for more information.

