Two fires have recently been reported in the rear of the council’s bin lorries - it is believed one of the fires was caused by disposable vape items

When batteries are placed into bins that are decanted into a bin lorry, there is a danger that they can split when they are moved about and compacted with other waste in the rear of the lorry – this can cause fires.

One of the wagons was a commercial vehicle, fortunately no one was hurt, and the fire was successfully extinguished.

The Council have reported that two fires have been started in bin lorries in recently.

A spokesperson from the council said “It really does highlight the importance of using the correct disposal method for your waste and is a prime example of why we cannot collect or move electrical or battery waste via a refuse collection vehicle.”