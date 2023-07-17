East Riding of Yorkshire Council is set to carry out deep structural works to repair the road surface along Marshall Avenue on Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 July, between 9am and 3pm.

The work will cost around £10,000 and is being carried out to fix underlying issues with the ground which were uncovered after the road was resurfaced last year and caused parts of the road to sink.

Investigations into the ground settlement have already been carried out by the council.

Improvements are due to be carried out to the road surface in Marshall Avenue.

In order to make sure the works can be carried out safely, Marshall Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic for those two days- from 9am to 3pm only.

A signed diversion will be in place via Chapel Street, Promenade and Lansdowne Road. Access will still be permitted for residents and businesses on Marshall Avenue

The road closure means Bridlington Bus Station will need to close from 8am to 4pm on Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 July. The bus station will reopen at 4pm on Tuesday 25 July.

Alternative bus stops will be in place in the town for those two days and times only.

The alternative bus routes in operation during the two-day scheme.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: “These works are essential to improve this section of road surface on Marshall Avenue.