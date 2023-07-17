News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Bus Station set to close this month for 'essential' work due to sunken road

Essential road works are due to be carried out in Bridlington that will close the bus station for at least two days.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is set to carry out deep structural works to repair the road surface along Marshall Avenue on Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 July, between 9am and 3pm.

The work will cost around £10,000 and is being carried out to fix underlying issues with the ground which were uncovered after the road was resurfaced last year and caused parts of the road to sink.

Investigations into the ground settlement have already been carried out by the council.

Improvements are due to be carried out to the road surface in Marshall Avenue.Improvements are due to be carried out to the road surface in Marshall Avenue.
In order to make sure the works can be carried out safely, Marshall Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic for those two days- from 9am to 3pm only.

A signed diversion will be in place via Chapel Street, Promenade and Lansdowne Road. Access will still be permitted for residents and businesses on Marshall Avenue

The road closure means Bridlington Bus Station will need to close from 8am to 4pm on Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 July. The bus station will reopen at 4pm on Tuesday 25 July.

Alternative bus stops will be in place in the town for those two days and times only.

The alternative bus routes in operation during the two-day scheme.The alternative bus routes in operation during the two-day scheme.
Councillor Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: “These works are essential to improve this section of road surface on Marshall Avenue.

“They will only take two days to complete and we would like to thank residents and businesses in the area for their patience.”

