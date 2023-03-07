Filey's 10-year masterplan for £1m regeneration and 'locally owned' future set to be approved

Scarborough Council’s cabinet will be asked to approve a 10-year plan for Filey as part of a promised £1m for the town because it did not meet the criteria to be considered for the Government’s Towns Fund.

The successful Towns Deal bid awarded £37.5m to Scarborough and Whitby in 2021 to deliver a programme of projects in support of “long-term economic growth”.

In January, leader of the council, Cllr Steve Siddons, said: “The cabinet and I are very keen that the transformational agenda of the Towns Deals for Whitby and Scarborough are supported by the new authority and continue through to completion.

The masterplan will help to shape the future of Filey.

“The same applies to our Vision for Filey which will be brought forward to cabinet this month.

“It will provide a pot of £1 million for the town.”

Scarborough Council has now said that “after months of work, stakeholder feedback and consultation with thousands of residents, our Vision for Filey document will be considered by our senior councillors” at a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday, March 14.

Work to develop the vision for Filey began 18 months ago when the council asked residents where and how money should be spent in the town over the proceeding 10 years, according to the authority.

Scarborough Council awarded £1m to Filey after it was not eligible for funding from central Government.

The council said: “Residents also said there should be more support for businesses and they identified a need to better manage and improve the experience of visitors.

“More than 1,000 pieces of feedback, ideas or suggestions were submitted, making it one of the council’s most successful consultations”.

The vision will be a 10-year plan for Filey which is “locally owned” and reflects “all aspects of the community, its needs and desires”.

Cllr Liz Colling, cabinet member for inclusive growth, said: “I am really pleased that we’ve been able to get our Vision for Filey document completed and I’d like to thank the hundreds of residents who gave feedback or suggested ideas.

Councillors are set to approve the masterplan at an upcoming meeting.

“The vision is a collective view of what Filey could look like in 2032 and demonstrates what can be achieved when we work so closely with local people and organisations.

“We have created a strong foundation for the new unitary authority to take on and I look forward to seeing the further development of the Vision for Filey in the future.”

April’s local Government reorganisation will see Scarborough Council replaced by a new North Yorkshire Council.