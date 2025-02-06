Humberside Police service's share of council tax cost set to increase

The Council Tax police precept, which pays for the service across the Humberside force, is set to rise.

The Police and Crime Panel has unanimously agreed to the proposal, with recommendations from Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison, to increase council tax for Policing by £13.99 for 2025/26 for Band D properties (£297.15 for the year).

Mr Evison said: “It is with reluctance I propose to raise your council tax, especially with living costs remaining high, but I have a responsibility to keep your force efficient and effective and it is overwhelmingly the view of the public for me to maintain officer numbers, leaving me little option but to propose the increase in line with Government recommendation.

"Even with the £13.99 increase, there will still be considerable monies drawn from reserves and the force needing to make savings.

“In my original statement, I committed to not reducing police officer numbers in the coming year.

"We have worked hard to drive up officer numbers and I will ensure improved performance in the priority areas you have identified.

"It is reassuring to see the results of our precept consultation, demonstrating 64.4% of residents who answered saying they would support an increase of £13.99 or more.”

The top three priorities for residents in the consultation were:

• Neighbourhood Policing

• 999 and 101 faster response times

• Serious and organised crime e.g. gangs dealing drugs