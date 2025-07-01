‘Let parish councils set local speed limits’ says Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume

A coastal MP has called on the Government to give parish councils the power to introduce local speed limits.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, has said that “parish and town councils should be given road safety powers”.

Earlier this year, North Yorkshire Council approved proposals to lower speed restrictions on 190 roads in Harrogate from 30mph to 20mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in a House of Commons debate on road safety powers for parish and town councils on Monday, June 30, Ms Hume said: “There is a busy bridge on the A171 in my constituency, which is used by pupils in years 7 and 8 based at the Airy Hill site of Whitby School, as well as the parents and pupils who attend Airy Hill primary school and tourists photographing the steam trains that can be seen below.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume in the Houses of Parliament.

“It is a very noisy and windy bridge with heavy road and foot traffic, and it is high above the estuary.

“Despite that, there are no zebra crossings or raised kerbs, and the speed limit is 40 mph.”

The MP added: “Understandably, local residents are really worried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have tried to lower the speed limit to 30 mph, but North Yorkshire Council is not interested, so they have raised a petition themselves.

“Does my Hon. Friend agree that this is exactly why parish and town councils should be given road safety powers, including the ability to introduce speed limits?”

Speaking later on in the debate, Lilian Greenwood MP, the minister for the future of roads, said that as “local authorities have a statutory duty to take steps both to reduce and to prevent collisions,” it was for “them to determine what measures are appropriate in individual cases because they have the local knowledge”.

The minister added: “It is right that they focus on the areas of highest risk, which may be places where tragic collisions have occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, there is nothing to prevent them from implementing road safety measures elsewhere.

"Indeed, it is entirely right to consider what action can be taken to prevent collisions in the first place.”