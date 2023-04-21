The play parks in Glen Gardens, Copse Hill and Filey Country Park have undergone a £400,000 revamp so they can be enjoyed year-round and now all feature accessible play equipment.

Cllr Sam Cross, who represents Filey division at North Yorkshire Council, said: “Bringing these play parks back up to standard was the top priority of the people of Filey when discussions were taking place.

“It is great that they are now there for children to enjoy for many years to come.”

Front row from left: Cllr Sam Cross, of North Yorkshire Council, Cllr Jacqui Holden-Banks and Cllr Janine Robinson of Filey Town Council at Glen Gardens play park. Back row from left: Liam Ireland, contacts manager at Wicksteed Leisure, Matthew Smartt, North Yorkshire Council landscape architect, Cllr Mike Cockerill and Cllr Wendy Fenlon of Filey Town Council and North Yorkshire Council community regeneration officer, Zoe Kelsall.

The refurbishment was part of a £1m ‘Vision for Filey’ masterplan, which began under the now-defunct Scarborough Borough Council and was developed jointly with Filey Town Council.

Funding was set aside as Filey did not qualify for a grant from the Government’s Towns Fund – which awarded Whitby and Scarborough £37m in 2021.

Cllr Keane Duncan, the authority’s executive member for highways and transportation, said: “This investment is of landmark importance for the town’s younger people.

“The parks provide high-quality equipment in safe and accessible places to play. I know this will be very much welcomed by families.”

Glen Gardens play park, Filey.

A further £120,000 has been earmarked for the refurbishment of Filey’s paddling pool on The Beach and work is also underway on a £300,000 refurbishment of the town’s beach chalets.

Pupils at Filey Church of England Nursery and Infants Academy and Filey Junior School were the first to test out the new play parks on April 19 to mark the completed work, which was carried out by contractor Wicksteed.

Cllr Derek Bastiman, the authority’s executive member for business, said it was “vitally important that Filey did not miss out completely” after not meeting Government criteria.

During the consultation period, more than 1,000 people in the Filey area told councillors how they would like the £1m to be spent.

Jacqui Houlden-Banks, Mayor of Filey, said: “Filey Town Council has always believed that this partnership can bring about significant improvements in Filey for the benefit of those who live, work and visit here.

