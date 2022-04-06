May 5 council elections: Scarborough and Whitby residents urged to vote as nominations closed

In the election on Thursday, 5 May, residents will be able to vote for who they want to represent them among the 90 councillors who will be elected to 89 new divisions.

The councillors will serve the final year of North Yorkshire County Council, then the first four years of the new single council for the county.

They will shape what public services will look like ahead of the new North Yorkshire Council’s first day on 1 April 2023, making decisions that affect everyone living and working in North Yorkshire.

Richard Flinton, county returning officer and chief executive of North Yorkshire County Council, said: “This election is particularly significant.

"The people elected in May by the voters of North Yorkshire will shape the vision and value of the new North Yorkshire Council from its beginning.

“That is why it is so important that if you will be eligible to vote on May 5 you make sure that you are registered to do so.”

To vote on May 5, you must be on the electoral register by Thursday April 14.

If you will be 18 or over on polling day, make sure you are registered to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote .

You can get help with electoral registration from your borough or district council.

They can tell you if you are on the electoral register, or if you have registered for a postal or proxy vote.

People registered to vote in North Yorkshire should have received a polling card or letter by the end of March.

Christopher Porter, self-advocate vice-chair of the North Yorkshire Learning Disability Partnership Board and the co-chair of the North Yorkshire Health Task Group, said: “I speak up for myself and on behalf of other people who have learning disabilities and autism.

"I am very involved with the North Yorkshire Learning Disability Partnership Board and I want to talk to you about the importance of voting.

“There are different ways to vote. In person at a polling station, by post or a proxy vote where someone votes on your behalf. If you have the right to vote make sure you use it.

"Have your say on who will be representing you by voting in the county council elections.”

If you know you will not be able to get to the polling station on May 5, you can apply to vote by post or proxy.

You need to contact your borough or district council to apply for a postal vote.