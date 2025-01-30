More than 30 North Yorkshire Council officers on salaries over £100,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 30 North Yorkshire Council officers receive an annual salary of over £100,000, a new report has revealed.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s annual pay policy for senior officers for 2025/26 shows 32 officers currently earn a six-figure sum, with chief executive Richard Flinton on £211,044 a year.

The five directors — Gary Fielding, Stuart Carlton, Richard Webb, Karl Battersby and Nic Harne — all receive £159,178.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024/25 salaries of the senior officers rose by 2.5 per cent from the previous financial year due to nationally agreed pay increases, with no agreement yet reached for 2025/26.

Richard Flinton is the authority's highest paid officer.

The report reveals that ten headteachers working in local authority-controlled schools in the county also receive at least £100,000 a year, with 21 headteachers and deputies in posts with salaries equivalent to assistant director pay bands.

According to the council, the local government reorganisation which occurred in 2023 in North Yorkshire resulted in a reduction of 60 senior posts across the eight councils involved.

This led to savings of around £4.7m, officers say.

The authority also highlighted a number of changes over the past 12 months, including two senior roles from the previous district councils being deleted and an assistant director of transport job also removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document noted that the lowest paid staff at the council were on a salary of £23,656, with a median average of £29,572 per annum.

The pay document states that the council does not have a policy on maintaining a specific pay multiple — the ratio between the median and the highest salary.

But it adds: “(The council) is conscious of the need to ensure that the salaries of the highest paid employees are not excessive and are consistent with the needs of the authority as expressed in this policy statement and its wider pay policy and approach.”

The council’s pay structure was described as “very lean” in a report for members by Trudy Forster, assistant chief executive for human resources and business support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She highlighted data that shows just over 0.1 per cent of staff at the council receive more than £100,000 a year, with the authority ranked as the second leanest of comparable councils in the country.

Pay entitlements for all staff at North Yorkshire Council include mileage and limited subsistence expenses, a minimum of 28 days’ annual leave rising to 34 days after five years, and maternity, adoption, paternity and shared parental leave.

The council also offers a range of voluntary benefits for all staff, including discounts on goods and services, health plans and financial well-being support.

Salary sacrifice schemes provide staff with national insurance savings and depending on the scheme, tax and pension savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schemes available include green lease cars, cycle to work, childcare vouchers, home technology, professional subscriptions, qualifications, and pension additional voluntary contributions.

The policy document is set to be approved by senior councillors next week.