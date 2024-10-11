New outdoor seating area approved for customers of The Salty Dog beach cafe in Cayton Bay

By Anttoni Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 11th Oct 2024, 17:16 BST
A café’s new outdoor seating area has been approved at a popular Cayton Bay beach location.

Elizabeth White’s application to create a new outdoor seating area for patrons of The Salty Dog beach café has been given the go-ahead by North Yorkshire Council.

Surrounded by Cayton Bay beach, cliffs and open fields, the three timber decks at different levels will allow customers easier access to the seating on the slopes.

The Cayton Bay area is a popular location for “a wide range of visitors” who bathe, surf and enjoy the natural environment.

Proposed seating area at the Salty Dog Cafe, Cayton BayProposed seating area at the Salty Dog Cafe, Cayton Bay
Proposed seating area at the Salty Dog Cafe, Cayton Bay

According to a council report, the proposal ought to enhance the appearance of the area which is much used by tourists, with the pathway beside the café providing a main access to Cayton Bay beach.

The 70 sq metre open space is a small, generally unmanaged green area which has “no real defining characteristics”.

Planning officers said that while there would be some impacts on the landscape and some visual effects, they are “likely to be moderate and not significant”.

They added that the proposal will have a “neutral impact on the landscape’s character”.

Additionally, while the proposal involves changes such as the use of timber decks, this was considered to have “no detrimental impact on this countryside location”.

A report notes: “The visual effects will be relatively localised, and always seen in conjunction with the existing facility on the site.

“In addition, the function of the newly created seating area would be broadly in line with the expectation of users as part of this facility.”

Officers added that the new seating area would not be visible from the beach itself.

No objections were raised by Cayton Parish Council or the Highway Authority and no comments were received from members of the public.

The scheme was approved by the planning authority subject to various conditions including the approval of “colour specifications” of the timber decking prior to its installation.

