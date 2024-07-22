Newby and Scalby parish poll: council announces where and when people can vote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full details about next month’s Newby and Scalby parish poll on the future of the town council have been released by North Yorkshire Council’s returning officer.

The town poll on Friday, August 9, will ask residents: “Do you want Newby and Scalby Town Council to be dissolved and a new Newby and Scalby Town Council to be elected?”

The vote is being organised following a vote of “no confidence” from dozens of concerned residents, including the town council’s former chairman Reg Towse, at a public meeting on July 5.

But Newby and Scalby Town Council has said that the poll is not legally binding and could cost up to £3,500 to organise.

The cost of parish polls has to be borne by the relevant town or parish council and could be recouped through the parish precept.

The hours of voting in the poll will be from 4pm until 9pm on Friday, August 9.

The polling stations will be located at

St Mark’s Community Hall, Newby, Coldyhill Lane, Newby

Gatesgarth Amenity Room, Gatesgarth Close, Newby

Newby & Scalby Community Hall, Scalby Road, Scalby

There will be four polling stations in total, two of which will be located at St Mark’s Community Hall.

Ballot papers cannot be issued after 9pm and voting is “in person only at your polling station,” the council has said.

The vote count will take place immediately after the close of polling.

The result will be declared “as soon as is practicable after the count, by declaration, by public notice, and by notification to the chairman of the parish meeting.”

In October last year, a similar parish poll was held in Whitby with a question about whether the members of Whitby Town Council should “resign en masse to facilitate the democratic election, by ballot, of a fully mandated representative town council for Whitby”.

Only three per cent of residents voted in that poll and despite a majority having voted in favour of town councillors resigning, there was no mass resignation of elected members.

More information about polling districts and polling stations in the upcoming vote can be found on North Yorkshire Council’s website here: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/parish-polls.