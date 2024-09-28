North York Moors National Park Authority boss defends HQ plan amid calls for financial transparency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The CEO of the North York Moors National Park Authority has responded to criticism of its plans for a new HQ.

The body responsible for enforcing conservation of the North York Moors landscapes and heritage has defended its plans to build a multi-million pound new headquarters on a greenfield site outside the national park in Helmsley.

An overwhelming majority of the North York Moors National Park Authority (NYMNPA) members supported plans for the new HQ earlier this summer.

However, at a meeting on Monday (September 23), continued concerns were raised about transparency surrounding the costs of the scheme.

A computer generated image of the new North York Moors National Park Authority headquarters shown to members. Picture: NYMNPA

A member of the authority, Jane Harper, asked an officer: “Could we just know what we have spent on this so far so we know what this [spending] will be in addition to?”

Officers said they would provide the information but that they did not want to have an “ongoing debate in the public arena”.

An officer added that “when it comes to members making a final decision it will come to you in a public meeting with the costs”.

Later in the meeting, another member, Christine Robertson, said: “I tend to lean towards Jane’s point that we are presented with a paper about a financial decision and given no supporting figures upon which to make that decision, and I find that an uncomfortable position to be asked to do that.”

Coun George Jabbour, who represents Helmlsey on North Yorkshire Council, and the only member to oppose seeking planning consent, also urged the NYMNPA for greater transparency and for financial decisions to be made in public meetings.

Responding to questions about financial candor, Tom Hind, Chief Executive Officer of the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “We’ve sought to be open with the public about our plans, including the economic and environmental reasons behind them.

“We’ve also updated residents and others as the plans have developed by speaking at town council meetings, holding informal drop-in events and responding to enquiries as they’ve come in.

“Much of this information, including a list of frequently asked questions, is available on our website.”

The same meeting was attended by the Riccall Drive Residents’ Group, which said it opposes the plans for the new HQ.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Jean Harrod told the meeting: “We do not agree that the plot of land that you have bought for £500,000 should be designated for employment, nor do we agree that you should build your new HQ on it.”

She said that the NYMNPA’s proposal, alongside another plan for dozens of houses and employment premises, would lead to “hundreds more cars, vans, and trucks ploughing up and down Riccall Drive every day”.

The NYMNPA’s CEO Mr Hind told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Whilst we’re aware of the concerns of some residents about vehicle movements that might be associated with a new building, the site we have chosen is allocated on the local plan as employment development land and therefore considered suitable for the purpose we would intend.

“Moreover, staff and visitor vehicles that are currently parked on residential streets in Helmsley would be relocated to a purpose-built car park.

“It will now be for North Yorkshire Council to consider these matters carefully through their normal planning processes.”