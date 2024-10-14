Open day for Danby villagers to discover more about affordable housing plans

Danby Village Hall where the consultation event will take place

A community consultation will be held at Danby Village Hall on Tuesday (October 15) to give villagers the opportunity to discover more about a proposed affordable housing scheme.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open day, hosted by Broadacres Housing Association, follows a previous consultation event in autumn 2023, where there was support from the community for a small development of one, two and three bedroom bungalows to meet housing need.

If the proposal goes ahead, the affordable housing development would be located off Wellington Close in Danby.

Plans and further information about the development will be on display at Danby Village Hall from 11am-6.30pm on Tuesday, October 15.