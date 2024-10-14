Open day for Danby villagers to discover more about affordable housing plans
A community consultation will be held at Danby Village Hall on Tuesday (October 15) to give villagers the opportunity to discover more about a proposed affordable housing scheme.
The open day, hosted by Broadacres Housing Association, follows a previous consultation event in autumn 2023, where there was support from the community for a small development of one, two and three bedroom bungalows to meet housing need.
If the proposal goes ahead, the affordable housing development would be located off Wellington Close in Danby.
Plans and further information about the development will be on display at Danby Village Hall from 11am-6.30pm on Tuesday, October 15.
