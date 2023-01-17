Plans for £700,000 upgrade to popular Cinder Track approved by Scarborough Council

A 2.5km stretch of the Cinder Track running between the villages of Cloughton and Burniston will receive a £700,000 restoration following approval of the scheme.

Scarborough Council’s Cabinet voted unanimously in favour of the plan which will be entirely funded by a grant from the outdoor walking and cycling charity Sustrans.

A report prepared for the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, January 17, stated that the overall standard of the Track, in particular its surface, has “deteriorated over the years and in many places it is now in poor condition”.

The Cinder Track, between Scarborough and Whitby, is hugely popular with walkers and cyclists.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, cabinet member for the environment, said: “The Cinder Track is a vital and well-loved asset that is well used in the borough.”

Cllr Jim Grieve, cabinet member for quality of life, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to extend the Cinder Track’s accessibility.

“Since we improved the surface between Falsgrave and Burniston over the past couple of years it has changed the way it is viewed and has opened it up to accessible options.”

In May 2022, the council also approved a £490,000 restoration scheme to improve a 7km stretch of the Cinder Track between Sainsbury’s in Scarborough and Burniston.

The latest upgrade plans are in addition to previously approved refurbishments.

The track, which currently runs between Scarborough and Whitby, also forms part of the National Cycle Network Route 1 and the European North Sea Cycle Route.

The new improvement works will address the surface of the track to “ensure that the route will be usable in all conditions” and will improve its accessibility and suitability for a wide range of users.

Plans state that the surface will be made of a material called Flexi-Pave which is “a rubber-bound, porous material made from 50:50 recycled vehicle tyres and stone aggregate”.

At the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, council leader, Cllr Steve Siddons echoed comments made by Cllr Donohue-Moncrieff, who emphasised the importance of planning and good relationships to secure funding from outside sources.

Cllr Siddons stated: “I think we do often get the public saying ‘why is the council spending money on creating strategies and plans?’.

“I think this really demonstrates how important that is. The fact that we do not always know when funding becomes available and sometimes it becomes available at very short notice and ‘shovel ready scheme’ is what comes to mind.”