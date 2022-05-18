Plans to open centre for asylum seekers at former North Yorkshire RAF base are moved forward

A meeting of Hambleton District Council in North Yorkshire heard claims the Home Office had treated the residents of Linton-on-Ouse and the surrounding area with “complete contempt” by revealing that 60 people would be arriving at the centre in the isolated village from May 31, weeks earlier than it previously stated.

Ministers have insisted the centre would “provide safe and self-sufficient accommodation”.

They say the centre would help end the Home Office’s reliance on expensive hotels which are costing the taxpayer £4.7m a day.

A centre for asylum seekers is to open at the former RAF Linton-on-Ouse training base.

The authority’s leader, Cllr Mark Robson, said the Home Office’s announcement, during a meeting with the police and crime commissioner, Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake and himself had come as “a bit of a bombshell”.

He said: “What we were told four to six weeks just before Easter has suddenly become two weeks’ time.

“I’m in no doubt about how much worry and concern there is in the local community and the surrounding areas about this proposal from government.”

He said the authority was working to get answers about the situation as quickly as it could.

The authority had appointed a legal team and was anticipating receiving advice imminently.

The council leader said elected members and officers had been “in constant and robust dialogue” with the Home Office, and that the council was expecting a response to the council’s concerns later this week.

Cllr Robson said: “We have, in the strongest possible terms, asked that the Home Office pause this proposal immediately to allow for consultation to be carried out and are awaiting the response to this ask.

“Officers and members continue to take part in multi-agency meetings and support and work closely with the local community and surrounding areas.

"Although frustrating and concerning, it is very important that what we do now doesn’t prejudice any outcome from the legal process.”

Linton-on-Ouse ward councillor Malcolm Taylor said while the community was looking for answers, following the Home Office’s latest announcement, there was a “very tight window of opportunity” to take action.