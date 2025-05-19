£30,000 makeover for public toilets in historic market town of Helmsley

North Yorkshire Council’s elected member for the Helmsley and Sinnington division, Cllr George Jabbour, with Cllr Lindsay Burr, the elected member for Malton, outside the newly renovated toilets in Helmsley.

Public toilets in Helmsley have been given a significant overhaul to provide improved facilities for residents and visitors.

A total of £30,848 has been spent on the facilities on Borogate in Helmsley, including £5,000 from the locality fund of North Yorkshire Council’s elected member for the Helmsley and Sinnington division, Cllr George Jabbour.

The bulk of the money spent in Helmsley has come from the Thirsk and Malton Area Committee Fund following cross-party support.

One of those who backed the scheme was Cllr Lindsay Burr, the elected member for Malton, who recommended that some of her locality budget be used for other projects within the Thirsk and Malton Area Committee’s Development Fund programme.

Doing so helped to enable the improvements in Helmsley to go ahead.

The work, which was completed at the end of March, was undertaken by contractors from construction company, Tom Willoughby Ltd.

The chair of the Thirsk and Malton Area Committee Fund, Cllr Nigel Knapton, said: “This is money well spent.

"The fact that councillors were able to come together to ensure the work was able to be carried out is even more satisfying.”

“The urinals have been replaced in the men’s toilets, tiling has been removed and a more hygienic alternative put in its place.

“In addition, flooring has been renewed, new handrails installed in the disabled toilet, ironwork has been restored and new window frames put in.”

Cllr Jabbour said: “The toilet facilities on Borogate are well used by both residents and visitors and perform a vital function in a busy market town.

“They were in need of improvement, and I am delighted to have been able to contribute some locality funding to enable this work to go ahead.”

Cllr Burr added: “As councillors, I think it’s important we try to work together cross-party.

"This enables us to achieve more for our areas.”

North Yorkshire Council’s locality fund enables each councillor to respond to local needs by recommending the allocation of small amounts of funding to support specific activities.

In the previous financial year, councillors were given a locality fund of £10,000 to distribute.

From May 1, that was reduced to £5,000 per year.

These activities promote the social, economic, or environmental wellbeing of the communities.