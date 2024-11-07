A Robin Hood’s Bay vineyard has been given permission to run tours and sell wine despite a raft of objections from neighbours.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bay Vineyard won its application for a premises licence allowing it to organise tours with wine tastings and to sell wine to visitors from 9am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Rebecca and Ian Sheveling’s proposal received more than 40 objections which raised concerns about the proposed operating hours, noise disturbance, and impacts on roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, at a recent meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s licencing sub-committee, councillors said they would grant the licence on the terms requested after considering aspects including the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance, and the protection of children from harm.

The licensing sub-committee heard The Bay Vineyard's application.

Many of the objectors also attended the meeting to make further submissions and urged the council to limit the proposed hours.

One of the objectors, Richard Foreman, wrote to the council to ask: “Will I, and other local residents, have the enjoyment of our property significantly reduced because if we sit outside we will be subjected to the public nuisance of the additional noise?

"This is unacceptable.”

No objections had been made by the North York Moors National Park Authority and several letters of support were also sent to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the meeting, Rebecca Sheveling confirmed that the premises would operate as a farm, vineyard and winery and that they had “no intention of operating the premises as a wedding and events venue” as had been suggested by some objectors.

After hearing from the licensing officer, and nine members of the public, the chair of the sub-committee, Coun Tim Grogan, said the premises licence would be granted subject to the proposed conditions, including rules on online sales.

Bay Vineyard, which grows red and white English grape varieties, was set up at Greenhills Farm as a diversification project.

The applicants said that the vineyard had been limited to ten tours a year and would expand after it received a grant from the Rural England Prosperity Fund “towards investment in new equipment to support our growth”.