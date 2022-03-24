Senior officials from the eight district, borough and county councils from across North Yorkshire have joined forces to hold the virtual events.

People will be able to hear directly about the changes to local government and how plans are taking shape for the new authority.

The six sessions will be offered to different locations across the county (based on the six parliamentary constituency areas) and will also give residents an opportunity to ask questions about the changes.

County Hall, Northallerton.

Under the plans, the current county and the district and borough councils of Craven, Hambleton, Harrogate, Richmondshire, Ryedale, Scarborough and Selby, will be replaced by a single council in April 2023

Until then, services will continue to be provided by North Yorkshire County Council and the seven district and borough councils.

Richard Flinton, Chief Executive for North Yorkshire County Council, said: “As we progress with our change and transformation, we want to reassure North Yorkshire residents that we are committed to keeping you informed and engaged along the way.

“We value your views and the roadshows will also help to answer any questions and allay any fears that you may have.

“This is an exciting moment for North Yorkshire and we are working with our district and borough colleagues and partners to ensure the very best outcomes for our local residents.

“In preparation for April 1, 2023, we will continue the unitary conversation with residents, communities, the emergency services, our partners in health, education, and the voluntary sector, as well as our members, our towns and parishes and our staff.”

The roadshow will virtually visit towns across North Yorkshire next month.

Sessions are free and open to all residents living in North Yorkshire.

April 4 – Skipton and Ripon (Panel members: Paul Shevlin, Craven District Council Chief Executive; Wallace Sampson, Harrogate Borough Council Chief Executive and Neil Irving from NYCC)

April 6 – Selby and Ainsty (Panel members: Janet Waggott, Selby District Council Chief Executive; Wallace Sampson and Neil Irving)

April 12 – Harrogate and Knaresborough (Panel members: Wallace Sampson and Neil Irving)

April 13 – Scarborough and Whitby (Panel members: Mike Greene, Scarborough Borough Council Chief Executive, and Richard Flinton, Chief Executive of NYCC)

April 14 – Thirsk and Malton (Panel members: Stacey Burlet, Chief Executive of Ryedale District Council, and Richard Flinton)

April 26 – Richmond (Panel members: Tony Clark, Chief Executive of Richmond District Council, and Richard Flinton).