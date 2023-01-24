Scarborough College receives 'dozens of enquiries' following visit of 'Thor' the walrus

Following the visit of ‘Thor’ the walrus on New Year’s Eve 2022, Scarborough College received more than 40 “international enquiries from people who have seen Scarborough on the TV” according to Cllr Guy Smith.

The large arctic mammal, nicknamed ‘Thor the wandering walrus’, received widespread attention on social media, in the press, and in international news.

The animal’s sojourn in Scarborough Harbour led the council to cancel its New Year’s Eve fireworks display out of concern for the welfare of the creature which was travelling home towards the Arctic.

Scarborough College has received 'dozens on enquiries' a councillor has claimed. (Photo: Beverley Senturk and submitted)

A Scarborough councillor has stated that thanks to the widespread coverage received by the town, more than 40 international enquiries about joining the school have been sent to Scarborough College.

Speaking at a full meeting of Scarborough Council on Monday January 16, Cllr Guy Smith said: “I’d like to mention something that happened on New Year’s Eve, the arrival of a certain walrus in the harbour who gave us tremendous publicity.

“I’d like to think if we can book ‘Thor’ for every Christmas and New Year’s Eve that would be fantastic, bearing in mind the number of people on the seafront on that particular day.”

Cllr Smith added: “And were you aware that Scarborough College has actually had 41 international enquiries from people who have seen Scarborough on the TV?

“They’ve all been really taken in with it all and they want to bring their children to be educated here.”

Cllr Steve Siddons, leader of the council, said: “I’m not sure that was a question, Cllr Smith, more of a statement, but I completely agree with you.

“I was personally overwhelmed with interest from it and I’ve had emails from as far afield as Washington, Nova Scotia, other parts of America, and Australia.

“Of all the things that we have done in this borough over the last few years, I never really expected the appearance of a walrus to overtake all the great work that has been done.

“But nevertheless, as they say, any publicity is good publicity.”

However, Scarborough College told The Scarborough News that it could not comment on admissions numbers but welcomed the publicity.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Unfortunately, we cannot disclose any information about our ongoing admissions, numbers of admission or – indeed – any campaigns that may or may not have temporarily increased our admissions numbers.

“I can confirm that Thor the Walrus was world news, as some of our current overseas boarding students reported seeing their town on the news in their country.

“As Scarborough isn’t often world news, this was quite a nice thing to happen over Christmas, while our overseas students were home.”

Scarborough College is an independent day and boarding school which has pupils spanning more than 21 different nationalities.

