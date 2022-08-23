Scarborough residents urged to take part in tax reduction survey for new North Yorkshire Council

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each of the seven district and borough councils within North Yorkshire currently has a different tax reduction scheme but from next year there will be a new single council in North Yorkshire that will introduce a single scheme covering the whole of the area.

All councils in North Yorkshire have been working on proposals for a tax reduction scheme that is “more supportive”, with the intention that a single scheme will make claiming easier and provide up to 100 per cent support for households on the lowest incomes.

According to North Yorkshire County Council, the unified scheme aims to “make claiming easy, provide up to 100 per cent support for households on the lowest incomes and work better with the Universal Credit system”.

It also says that the scheme will support families, carers and applicants who receive a disability benefit and “take away the need for constant changes in awards”.

The new North Yorkshire Council will officially start in April 2023 and alongside replacing borough and county councils, it will see the election of a mayor for York and North Yorkshire as well as devolution – increased power on issues such as transport, housing, and business – for the region.

The consultation includes more information on the scheme, with a table that sets out the proposed levels of discount that will be available through the “simplified, income banded scheme”.

Those who choose to take part will be asked what they think about the proposed income banded scheme, about protecting people who get certain benefits, and about a hardship fund for anyone who needs extra help.

The changes to the council tax reduction scheme will primarily affect working-age households in the North Yorkshire area who will get council tax reduction from April 2023.

However, pension-age households will not see any change as the scheme to support this group is set out by the government.