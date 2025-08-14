'Summer of stress' - Thirsk and Malton MP calls for use of discretion with home-to-school transport policy

An MP has called on North Yorkshire Council to use discretion to limit the impact of its unpopular new home-to-school transport policy.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake, said he had held a virtual meeting with senior councillors and officials to raise his concerns about the policy change.

New rules, which take effect next month (September 2025), mean the council will only provide free transport to a child’s nearest school only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and campaigners say the policy change has caused issues for hundreds of families who now face having to organise their own transport or pay more than £800 for a bus pass to get their child to their catchment school.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton.

Dozens of parents are currently going through an appeals process after being told they will not get free transport for their child.

The MP said: “This change has already created a summer of stress for many parents, with the appeals process reportedly running into the new term, leaving families in limbo and uncertainty.

“I’m urging the council to use discretion in cases that are clearly unfair, especially where catchment arrangements that align with siblings or parental work commitments are being disrupted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve requested they write to me outlining the appeals process and how these edge cases will be considered — a lifeline for families who need clarity and reassurance.”

Mr Hollinrake said he recognised the “immense financial pressure” the council was under, which he said was a result of the new fair funding formula and the removal of the rural services delivery grant.

He added: “It’s vital this context is understood when assessing both the policy and its compassionate implementation.

“I will continue to press for fairness and transparency, supporting families through this difficult transition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the statement by the MP, the council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Coun Annabel Wilkinson, said the new policy was designed to be “fair and consistent for families across North Yorkshire”.

She added: “Unfortunately, we simply cannot afford to operate a more generous policy due to the acute financial position we are in.

“Parents and carers still have a choice as to where they send their children, the policy approved in July 2024 does not change that.

“Our appeals process is currently under way and a comprehensive review of the policy implementation will take place in July next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The School Transport Action Group (STAG), which was formed to fight the policy change, welcomed the MP’s involvement.

A spokesperson said: “At last, a senior Conservative has stood up and said out loud what we know they’re all thinking.

“We want to say thank you to Kevin for being brave enough to speak out and we hope that the powers that be at the council are listening.”