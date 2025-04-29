The full list of candidates and polling stations for Scarborough’s first Town Council election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the candidates standing for election to Scarborough’s new Town Council on Thursday, May 1.

When Scarborough residents go to the polls to elect 15 new town councillors, residents in each of the five wards will elect three members to represent them.

The wards are Castle, Falsgrave and Stepney, Northstead, Weaponness and Ramshill, and Woodlands.

The new town council aims to offer more power to local communities and can take responsibility for issues including Christmas lights and public toilets, and those elected will act as a bridge between the public and North Yorkshire Council, voicing community concerns and advocating for residents’ needs.

Scarborough Town Council wards.

The role of town councillors is unpaid and their work will be supported by a town clerk and other officers.

The full list of 49 candidates standing across the five wards and their respective polling stations can be found below.

Voting in the election will take place from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 1, and residents voting in person will need to bring photo ID.

The full list of candidates and polling stations can also be found online here: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2025-04/Notice%20of%20poll%20and%20situation%20of%20polling%20station%20Scarborough%20-%20accessible.pdf

Further information about the election is available on North Yorkshire Council’s website: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/new-town-councils-harrogate-and-scarborough

Castle Ward (11 candidates)

Stacey Bolton, Reform UK

William Cooney, Conservative Party

Paul Davies, Conservative Party

Nicola Jane Elson, Green Party

Ros Fox, Conservative Party

Robert Hall, Independent

Janet Jefferson, Independent

Helen Margaret Kindness, Green Party

Thomas Joseph Murray, Reform UK

Stuart Noble, Green UK

Fiona Margaret Stephenson, Labour Party

The polling station for Castle Ward are located at

Queen Street Central Hall, Queen Street

Albemarle Baptist Church, Albemarle Crescent

Gladstone and Falsgrave Recreation Centre, Wykeham Street

Falsgrave & Stepney Ward (10 candidates)

Keith Dobbie, Conservative Party

Peter Hemmingham, Conservative Party

Gaye Hird, Reform UK

Yasmin Khan, Green Party

Jason Frank Mullen, Green Party

Mark Phillips, Conservative Party

Denise Ann Sangster, Labour Party

William Stuart, Reform UK

Louis Sylvestre, Reform UK

Kieran Wade, Green Party

The polling stations for Falsgrave & Stepney Ward are located at

St James Arts Centre, 24 Seamer Road

Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, Stepney Drive

Falsgrave Resource Centre, Seamer Road

Emmanuel St. John`s Church Hall, St. John`s Road

Northstead Ward (11 candidates)

Charlie Allanson, Conservative Party

Eric Barnes, Social Justice Party

Charlotte Lucinda Bonner, Green Party

Simon Nicholas Cox, Green Party

Matthew Kay, Conservative Party

David Edward Knowles, Reform UK

Norman Kenneth Murphy, Reform UK

Gabrielle Carol Mary Naptali, Green Party

Dianne Patrick, Reform UK

Carol Robinson, Conservative Party

Philip Paul Woods, Labour Party

The polling stations for Northstead Ward are located at

North Cliff Golf Club, North Cliff Avenue

Scarborough Cricket Club (The Pavilion), North Marine Road

Ebenezer Baptist Hall, Columbus Ravine

St Columba Church, Dean Road

Weaponness & Ramshill Ward (8 candidates)

Helen Susan Baker, Conservative Party

Chris Clark, Labour Party

Robert Everall, Reform UK

Will Forbes, Green Party

Robert Goodwill, Conservative Party

Rich Maw, Independent

Tim Rowe, Conservative Party

Vivien Steiner-Bowles, Green Party

The polling stations for Weaponness & Ramshill Ward are located at

St Andrew`s Church Hall, Albion Crescent

St Michaels & All Angels Church Hall, Filey Road

St Edward`s Parish Hall, Avenue Victoria

Woodlands Ward (9 candidates)

Ian Davies, Green Party

Pauline Dean, Reform UK

Christopher William Head, Labour Party

Sarah Jayne Mason, Reform UK

Laura Jane Moseley, Green Party

Christopher John Phillips, Green Party

Heather Phillips, Conservative Party

Tashken Turan, Conservative Party

George Benjamin Wardell, Conservative Party

The polling stations for Woodlands Ward are located at

Briercliffe Children`s Centre, 76 Briercliffe

Wreyfield Methodist Church Hall, Wreyfield Drive

St Lukes Church, Stepney Drive

Northstead Methodist Church Hall, Givendale Road

Emmanuel St. John`s Church Hall, St. John’s Road