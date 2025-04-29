The full list of candidates and polling stations for Scarborough’s first Town Council election
When Scarborough residents go to the polls to elect 15 new town councillors, residents in each of the five wards will elect three members to represent them.
The wards are Castle, Falsgrave and Stepney, Northstead, Weaponness and Ramshill, and Woodlands.
The new town council aims to offer more power to local communities and can take responsibility for issues including Christmas lights and public toilets, and those elected will act as a bridge between the public and North Yorkshire Council, voicing community concerns and advocating for residents’ needs.
The role of town councillors is unpaid and their work will be supported by a town clerk and other officers.
The full list of 49 candidates standing across the five wards and their respective polling stations can be found below.
Voting in the election will take place from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 1, and residents voting in person will need to bring photo ID.
The full list of candidates and polling stations can also be found online here: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2025-04/Notice%20of%20poll%20and%20situation%20of%20polling%20station%20Scarborough%20-%20accessible.pdf
Further information about the election is available on North Yorkshire Council’s website: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/new-town-councils-harrogate-and-scarborough
Castle Ward (11 candidates)
- Stacey Bolton, Reform UK
- William Cooney, Conservative Party
- Paul Davies, Conservative Party
- Nicola Jane Elson, Green Party
- Ros Fox, Conservative Party
- Robert Hall, Independent
- Janet Jefferson, Independent
- Helen Margaret Kindness, Green Party
- Thomas Joseph Murray, Reform UK
- Stuart Noble, Green UK
- Fiona Margaret Stephenson, Labour Party
The polling station for Castle Ward are located at
- Queen Street Central Hall, Queen Street
- Albemarle Baptist Church, Albemarle Crescent
- Gladstone and Falsgrave Recreation Centre, Wykeham Street
Falsgrave & Stepney Ward (10 candidates)
- Keith Dobbie, Conservative Party
- Peter Hemmingham, Conservative Party
- Gaye Hird, Reform UK
- Yasmin Khan, Green Party
- Jason Frank Mullen, Green Party
- Mark Phillips, Conservative Party
- Denise Ann Sangster, Labour Party
- William Stuart, Reform UK
- Louis Sylvestre, Reform UK
- Kieran Wade, Green Party
The polling stations for Falsgrave & Stepney Ward are located at
- St James Arts Centre, 24 Seamer Road
- Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, Stepney Drive
- Falsgrave Resource Centre, Seamer Road
- Emmanuel St. John`s Church Hall, St. John`s Road
Northstead Ward (11 candidates)
- Charlie Allanson, Conservative Party
- Eric Barnes, Social Justice Party
- Charlotte Lucinda Bonner, Green Party
- Simon Nicholas Cox, Green Party
- Matthew Kay, Conservative Party
- David Edward Knowles, Reform UK
- Norman Kenneth Murphy, Reform UK
- Gabrielle Carol Mary Naptali, Green Party
- Dianne Patrick, Reform UK
- Carol Robinson, Conservative Party
- Philip Paul Woods, Labour Party
The polling stations for Northstead Ward are located at
- North Cliff Golf Club, North Cliff Avenue
- Scarborough Cricket Club (The Pavilion), North Marine Road
- Ebenezer Baptist Hall, Columbus Ravine
- St Columba Church, Dean Road
Weaponness & Ramshill Ward (8 candidates)
- Helen Susan Baker, Conservative Party
- Chris Clark, Labour Party
- Robert Everall, Reform UK
- Will Forbes, Green Party
- Robert Goodwill, Conservative Party
- Rich Maw, Independent
- Tim Rowe, Conservative Party
- Vivien Steiner-Bowles, Green Party
The polling stations for Weaponness & Ramshill Ward are located at
- St Andrew`s Church Hall, Albion Crescent
- St Michaels & All Angels Church Hall, Filey Road
- St Edward`s Parish Hall, Avenue Victoria
Woodlands Ward (9 candidates)
- Ian Davies, Green Party
- Pauline Dean, Reform UK
- Christopher William Head, Labour Party
- Sarah Jayne Mason, Reform UK
- Laura Jane Moseley, Green Party
- Christopher John Phillips, Green Party
- Heather Phillips, Conservative Party
- Tashken Turan, Conservative Party
- George Benjamin Wardell, Conservative Party
The polling stations for Woodlands Ward are located at
- Briercliffe Children`s Centre, 76 Briercliffe
- Wreyfield Methodist Church Hall, Wreyfield Drive
- St Lukes Church, Stepney Drive
- Northstead Methodist Church Hall, Givendale Road
- Emmanuel St. John`s Church Hall, St. John’s Road
