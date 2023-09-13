The Hunmanby Pantry applies for premises licence from North Yorkshire Council

Watch more videos on Shots!

The application, submitted to North Yorkshire Council, seeks a premises licence for the Hunmanby Pantry, a family-run delicatessen and village grocery shop in the heart of Hunmanby.

Submitted by Jo-Ann McMillan and Eliza Jean McMillan, the application proposes that the sale of alcohol would be “off the premises only”.

Hunmanby Pantry. Google Images

If approved, the Hunmanby Pantry, which is located at 10 Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, would be allowed to serve alcohol off its premises from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

The opening hours of the Hunmanby Pantry would also be between 7am – 7pm, Monday to Sunday.

Representations regarding the application are currently open and those wishing to make their views known should contact the council’s licensing service by Friday, September 29.

Representations regarding the application can be sent in writing to North Yorkshire Licensing Services, Scarborough Town Hall, or via email to [email protected].