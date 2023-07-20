In recent years, Bridlington has experienced a number of tombstoning incidents, which risk the safety of the people jumping in and those who may have to rescue them.

There have also been complaints about the anti-social behaviour of some groups of jumpers, including using bad language and spitting out seawater when getting out of the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new variation to the town’s existing public spaces protection order (PSPO) aims to remove the dangers and anti-social behaviour while encouraging visitors and residents to enjoy water-based activities safely.

A new PSPSO has been issued by East Riding Council to deter tombstoning in Bridlington.

Under the PSPSO, anyone caught jumping or diving from the sea wall or other structures could be issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice. Those who do not pay could be prosecuted through the courts and fined up to £1,000.

The council and the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners have put up signs in several known tombstoning locations to make people aware of the restrictions.

Councillor Leo Hammond, said: “During the summer, dangerous water-related activities tend to increase, not only in the East Riding but across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By raising awareness about the dangers of tombstoning and taking action against those who ignore the warnings, we want to create an environment where everyone can enjoy our beautiful coastline safely and without anti-social behaviour ruining their day.”

Lawrence Porter, Bridlington harbour master, said: “Tombstoning has been an issue over many years and the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners fully support this new regulation.