Water park gets permission for 10 new camping pods at Wykeham Lakes near Scarborough

North Yorkshire Water Park has been given permission to install 10 camping pods and associated facilities at its site near Scarborough.

Dawnay Estates’ application to install 10 glamping pods in a field at Charm Park Lane, Wykeham, near Scarborough, has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The grass field site is located east of the applicant's existing camping facilities, Charm Park Camping Field, which is part of the North Yorkshire Water Park, located at Wykeham Lakes.

Two different sizes of camping pods will be installed, with one type measuring 5 metres by 3 metres and 2.5 metres in height; and the second type measuring 4 metres by 3 metres and 2.5 metres in height.

North Yorkshire Waterpark camping pod proposed locations.

Three of the pods will be of the larger type and seven of the smaller type and will be arranged in an L-shape, adjacent to the existing hedge running along the northern and western boundaries of the site.

According to submitted plans, all the pods will be made of timber and externally clad in dark grey felt shingles.

The new pods will make use of an existing toilet and shower block on the adjacent site to the west.

No objections to the scheme were submitted by residents or consultees and planners said that the “modest level of development” was unlikely to cause a “detrimental impact on its countryside location”

An officer said: “The pods utilising the site will not form a readily visible or prominent feature outside of the site.

“As such, there will be no significant visual impact on the street scene or area in general, and it is felt that the structures would consequently be well integrated into the plot and general area.”

North Yorkshire Council concluded that the new pods were “low-level structures and inoffensive, similar to other tourist developments recently granted planning permission”.

The developer will be required to deliver a biodiversity net gain of at least 10 per cent and a biodiversity gain plan will have to be submitted and approved by the planning authority before the development can commence.

The application was approved by North Yorkshire Council subject to various conditions.