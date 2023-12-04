Whitby GP surgeries and residents call for 20mph speed limits to protect ‘town’s future’

The 20’s Plenty for North Yorkshire and Whitby Community Network have launched renewed calls for “default” lower speed limits in order to protect the health of children and elderly people.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They said that finding a solution to the “urgent and growing elderly and child road safety crisis” was “critical” due to the council’s approved merger of secondary schools in Whitby, which campaigners said left “no child-friendly way to access the amalgamated site”.

A petition started by the two groups and other concerned residents proposes a “20mph default limit in built-up areas across the region and speed reduction on all road classes, including arterials where people are”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, North Yorkshire Council approved the introduction of reduced speed limits around seven schools in the county but rejected plans for a default 20mph speed limit, instead launching a county-wide review.

Campaigners, residents, and GP surgeries have renewed calls for for a 20mph speed limit to protect residents and tourism.

Andy Jefferson, of Whitby Community Network, said he has garnered the support of “all GP surgeries” in Whitby and the Esk Valley for a North Yorkshire-wide default 20mph policy.

Mr Jefferson said: “A year ago, the town council voted for default 20mph and asked North Yorkshire Council and the Highways Authority for their support, to no avail.

“The Vision for Whitby public consultation in May highlighted a significant perception of road danger at many junctions for pedestrians.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the reduced speed limit was vital due to Whitby’s “old and ageing population” and the recently approved merger of Eskdale School and Caedmon College would mean that, from next autumn, “400 children will walk alongside dangerous roads.”

The merger has attracted widespread criticism, with The Save Education Whitby group calling for the amalgamation of the two secondary schools to be postponed amid fears that “there is no clear plan”.

The petition by the groups also calls on North Yorkshire and York city councils to “reduce traffic harm by adopting the Vision Zero target of zero killed or serious road injuries by 2030 with an intermediate target of 50 per cent fewer vulnerable road user KSI’s by 2027”.