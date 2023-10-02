Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitby residents are set to take part in a contentious poll calling for a mass resignation of the town council’s members.

On Friday, October 6, Whitby residents will have the opportunity to vote in a poll that asks whether Whitby town councillors should resign “en-masse” as well as two other questions on the renovation of the Old Town Hall and the proposed Maritime Training Hub on Endeavour Wharf.

The question of councillors resigning and holding new elections is seen as the most controversial of the three, with various motions having been put forward in favour of and against the proposal in recent weeks.

Whitby Mayor, Coun Bob Dalrymple

The mayor of Whitby Town Council, Robert Dalrymple has said that even if the motion is passed he will not step down from his role as a councillor because “none of the questions going to the town poll are legally binding”.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Coun Dalrymple said: “I was democratically elected [in an uncontested election] for a period of four years as a councillor and I intend to serve out those years.”

He said that councillors standing down and seeking re-election “would mean things don’t get discussed and agreed up for weeks if not months”.

Those in favour of new elections claim that the current Town Council is undemocratic and does not represent residents due to uncontested elections and the co-option of several councillors.

Whitby Town Council Extraordinary Full Meeting. Screen grab From Wtc Youtube

However, other councillors have argued that the motion and poll “detract from true engagement and proper decision-making” of the authority and have described it as a waste of taxpayer money.

An extraordinary meeting of Whitby Town Council held on September 26 has caused further indignation, with councillors narrowly passing a motion “condemning the actions of any member of the council who seeks to disrupt its ordinary business”, with members and residents also criticising each other at the gathering.

Sandra Smith, a member of the Whitby Community Network which supports the proposed “en-masse” resignation of councillors, said the meeting was “all very unsatisfactory because there were at least 30 members of the public and there was much muttering from residents because there was virtually no room for the public”.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Smith admitted that the poll “might have a very low turnout” and declined to comment on whether new elections would be contested if councillors did resign.

Speaking at the extraordinary meeting last month, Coun John Nock, said: “The last [town poll] cost this council £5,231 and the next one will cost more because North Yorkshire Council will be deploying more staff”.

Coun Nock also accused some councillors of being “democratically bankrupt”.

The poll will be held on Friday, October 6, between 4pm and 9pm.