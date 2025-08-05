Whitby Town Council could take over management of Old Town Hall and Market Place

The management and operation of Whitby’s Grade II* listed Old Town Hall could be taken over by Whitby Town Council.

The council could decide to submit an official expression of interest to run the Old Town Hall at a full meeting of the authority tonight (Aug 5).

The 18th Century Old Town Hall is currently undergoing a £1.2m renovation project funded by the Government and North Yorkshire Council (NYC), which owns the site as well as the Market Place.

The Old Town Hall and Market Place hold “significant architectural and cultural heritage value for the town of Whitby”, and the town council is considering taking over the site from NYC through a Community Asset Transfer.

Whitby's town hall building.

Several options have been put forward, which could see the town council apply to take over either the Old Town Hall, the Market Place, or both.

According to a report prepared for the full meeting, there is “currently no specific, standardised process for the transfer of the outdoor market, and such a transfer is likely to be more complex than the transfer of the building”.

It states that taking over both would be advantageous as market income could be used to subsidise the building’s operational costs, and increased control would allow for integrated programming and events.

However, it also notes that it would be a more complex transfer process than only taking over the Old Town Hall, requiring legal and operational coordination, and that WTC would have to appoint a “Market Superintendent”, which would bring increased staffing, insurance, and health and safety responsibilities.

As part of the ongoing repair works, the attic rooms and first floor are set to become an art gallery and studio for resident artists, providing year-round community and cultural activities.

The scheme also aims to improve the connection to the Market Place area through the creation of a set of steps leading down from the undercroft, replacing the paving with cobbled stones, and installing anchor points for market stalls.

Members of the public are invited to attend the full meeting of Whitby Town Council, which will take place on Tuesday, August 5, at 6pm at Whitby Museum and Art Gallery.