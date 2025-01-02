Whitby Town Football Club set to have safety certificate revoked by North Yorkshire Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The safety certificate for Whitby Town Football Club’s stadium could be revoked by North Yorkshire Council.

A council licensing committee is set to cancel Whitby Town Football Club’s (WTFC) general safety certificate for its stadium at a meeting on Tuesday, January 7.

Located at Upgang Lane, the club’s Towbar Express Stadium at The Turnbull Ground currently has a seating capacity of 507 and is an officially regulated stand.

However, WTFC has said it wants to deregulate the stand by reducing the number of seats to below 500.

In October 2024, an officer from North Yorkshire Council visited the Main Stand which had 495 seats and a further six spaces for disabled spectators and six seats for their companions.

These spaces and seats are included in the capacity for the Main Stand which was calculated at 507.

In November, the club’s chief executive officer sent photographic evidence that seats had been removed from the Main Stand and confirmed their request to deregulate.

Last month, an officer from NYC carried out another visual inspection of the stand and confirmed the capacity was 498, and noted that as such it no longer meets the definition of a regulated stand.

As part of the deregulation process, the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) was made aware and consulted about the reduced number of seats and the cancellation of the safety certificate.

While the SGSA said it had no objections, the body did add that it had “an expectation that the club would discuss their plans with the local authority and develop a shared understanding in relation to their continuing support, rights of entry, and inspections”.

It also noted that the club’s duties would “not be lessened under other legislation and guidance” including the Safety at Sports Ground Act 1975.

According to a report prepared for the authority’s licensing sub-committee, the current general safety certificate has been in place since March 2006.

The committee has been recommended to approve the proposal at its public meeting at Scarborough Town Hall on Tuesday, January 7, starting at 10am.