A local Conservative party councillor has announced her defection to Reform UK.

Cllr Denise Howard, who represents the East Wolds and Coastal ward on East Riding Of Yorkshire Council, said she believes “the Conservative party is over”.

Reform UK has announced the defections of 20 councillors from across the country who had been members of the Conservative party.

Cllr Howard is one of the names listed by Nigel Farage’s party.

The defections have come during the Conservatives’ conference which being held in Manchester, which have been welcomed by the Reform UK leader.

Cllr Howard said: “The Conservative party is over. Only Reform UK can deliver the change Britain needs.

“Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told her party conference that change won’t be easy, but we simply don’t have the time for dither and delay. The Conservatives are playing catch-up and have lost their credibility.”

“As a Reform UK councillor, I will be pushing for open and honest debate around issues that really concern residents, and doing my best to make sure they get value for money for their council tax. My respect for my fellow ward councillors remains, and I hope to continue working with them for the good of everyone in East Wolds and Coastal.”

Welcoming Cllr Howard, a Reform UK spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to have Denise on board. We welcome anyone who shares our vision for integrity, accountability, and meaningful change to join us.”

Cllr Howard will be joining the, until now, lone Reform UK councillor on East Riding Council, Cllr Jon Dimberline, who represents the South East Holderness ward.

The party had previously also been represented by Cllr Maria Bowtell (Bridlington Central and Old Town) until she quit Reform UK in March to stand as an independent.

Cllr Bowtell’s exit from Reform UK came just weeks after she had hosted the party’s Connexin Live rally where Luke Campbell was named as its candidate for the Hull and East Riding Mayoral election, which he ultimately won.