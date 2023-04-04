Eastfield by-election ‘likely’ after councillor’s resignation from North Yorkshire Council

Tony Randerson.

Following Tony Randerson’s resignation from North Yorkshire Council and the Labour Party on Monday, April 3, a by-election to fill the vacancy is likely to be held but has not been confirmed.

Mr Randerson resigned from the newly-formed authority as well as the Labour Party over concerns about the party’s direction and leadership under Sir Keir Starmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while Mr Randerson said he would not rule out running in a by-election, North Yorkshire Council said on Monday that a by-election will only be triggered “if two electors from the North Yorkshire area request this”.

A spokesperson added: “It will then take place within 35 days of the requests.

“If no requests are received, the seat will remain vacant until the next ordinary elections to the council in 2027.”

In his resignation letter, Mr Randerson said that the party’s national leadership had shown “contempt” towards left-wing “rank and file members” and said that “only right-wing yes people are now acceptable to fly the flag for Scarborough and Whitby”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also raised concerns about the party’s involvement in the selection of candidates for the next general election, stating: “The straw that broke the camel’s back for me was when a local Labour councillor in Scarborough was unable even to get on the ‘long list’ as a possible candidate for the Scarborough and Whitby Constituency, he was debarred unceremoniously by the national Labour Party.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Scarborough and Whitby Constituency Labour Party said it was “sad and disappointed” to hear of Mr Randerson’s resignation.

However, when asked whether it agreed with the ex-councillor’s statement that “only right-wing yes people are now acceptable to fly the flag for Scarborough and Whitby”, the local party did not address the question.

A spokesperson for the CLP said: “Tony has served the residents of Eastfield as both borough and county councillor with dedication and commitment, and will be much missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is of course a price to ‘maintaining his principles and integrity intact’, and this cost will be carried not just by the local Labour Party, and not just by the residents of Eastfield – but the cost of running a by-election will come out of the pockets of North Yorkshire households through their council tax.”

They added: “The Scarborough and Whitby Labour Party is committed to continue fighting the Tories, at local, regional and national level.”

The UK Labour Party was contacted for comment but did not respond by the time of publication.

At the end of March, Alison Hume was selected by local party members as the Labour and Co-operative parliamentary candidate for the Scarborough and Whitby constituency at the next election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was chosen by local Labour party members on March 25, beating two other candidates on the shortlist.