Future of Scarborough’s museums and galleries to be decided

The council owns Rotunda Museum (pictured), Scarborough Art Gallery and Woodend Gallery and Studios, along with their collections. Photo credit: Tony Bartholomew.

Proposals to bring Scarborough’s museums and gallery service in-house which could save taxpayers money are due to be considered by councillors.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council owns Scarborough Art Gallery, Rotunda Museum and Woodend Gallery and Studios, along with their collections.

The day-to-day management of the buildings has been outsourced to the Scarborough Museums Creative and Cultural Trust (SMCCT) since 2005, but the charity has since asked the council to explore the option of bringing the service back into the authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and arts, Cllr Simon Myers, whose responsibilities include museums, said: “These buildings are cultural assets that are enjoyed by local communities and visitors alike and are an important part of the town’s tourism offering.

Options as to the future delivery of the town’s museums and gallery service, which includes Scarborough Art Gallery, Rotunda Museum and Woodend Gallery and Studios (pictured), will be discussed by the council’s Executive on March 18. Photo credit: Tony Bartholomew.

“It is vital that we do everything we can to protect and enhance these assets, as well as their collections and the displays on show.

“The council has significant expertise in this area with our culture and archives service currently managing museums, galleries and cultural venues elsewhere across the county.

“Emulating this model in Scarborough represents an opportunity to save taxpayers money and protect the future of the town’s museums and galleries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Options as to the best future delivery for the service are due to be discussed by members of the council’s Executive on Tuesday, March 18.

North Yorkshire Council will consider proposals to bring the day-to-day management of Scarborough Art Gallery (pictured), Rotunda Museum and Woodend Gallery and Studios in-house. Photo credit: Tony Bartholomew.

They include transferring the day-to-day running and management of Scarborough’s museums and galleries back in-house, to be incorporated into the council’s wider culture and archives service.

Museums and galleries in Harrogate and Skipton, including Craven Museum and the Royal Pump Room, are among the award-winning cultural sites already run by the council.

It is estimated that the move could provide annual savings of more than £50,000 with support service and management costs reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also identifies that, to allow necessary repairs to be completed, the Rotunda Museum - one of the oldest purpose-built museums still in use in the UK - may temporarily close at some point in the next year.

An alternative proposed option for the running of the Scarborough venues could see the council provide additional financial and management support to assist the trust.

Officers are continuing to work alongside the trust and its staff during the period of decision-making.

The chair of the SMCCT that currently runs the museum and art galleries, Sally Gorham, said, “All of the trustees have been impressed by North Yorkshire Council’s commitment to arts and culture.

“With the economic pressures facing the trust we believe handing the service back to the council offers the best guarantee for the future.”