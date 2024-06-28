Scarborough student accommodation to become 11-bed House of Multiple Occupation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plan for Scarborough town centre student accommodation to be converted into an 11-bed House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

West Park Property Developments’ proposal for the property at 34 Aberdeen Walk has been given the green light.

Last week, the same applicant was given permission to convert 86 to 87 Newborough into a 15-bed HMO and last year it also converted vacant shop units at 20/20A Victoria Road into an 11-bed HMO.

Planning officers noted that the proposal was supported by a management plan and said there was “no overriding reason” that a change from student accommodation to a standard HMO would be detrimental to amenity.

34 Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough.

However, one objection was received from a member of the public who said that approval of the plan would lead to “an increase in antisocial behaviour”.

The resident added: “Aberdeen Walk is central to the town and local businesses and the tourist trade will be impacted negatively as a result of the application.”

But planners said the applicant had submitted a management plan which was “well detailed, clear, concise and acceptable”.

They added that this would “sufficiently limit the proposed impact on the existing and future residents” and would “at worst have a neutral impact compared to the existing use”.

They also said the development was in compliance with local plan policy.

The development will see external changes to the appearance of the building with the replacement of the existing timber windows with “conservation style UPVC”.

Two existing parking spaces will be retained at the rear of the property and no objections were made by the Highway Authority.

Planning officers added that they did not consider that the proposal would have a detrimental impact on parking provision or highway safety.