Have your say! Chance to question Parliamentary candidates at tonight's Bridlington Health Forum meeting

The Bridlington Health Forum meeting will take place tonight at Christ Church in Bridlington. Photo: Google Maps/ BHF.

Bridlington Health Forum is reminding the town’s residents to attend an important meeting at Christ Church this evening (June 24).

The organisation have invited the eight prospective Parliamentary Candidates for the Bridlington and the Wolds constituency to take part in a hustings meeting tonight.

The meeting’s aim is for Bridlington residents to hear how the candidates plan to address health issues in the area and explain their respective health policies, while answering questions from the public.

The meeting will take place at Christ Church on Quay Road in Bridlington and starts at 7pm.

The prospective Parliamentary Candidates are:

Maria Bowtell (Reform UK)

Sarah Jane Carter (Labour Party)

Tom Cone (Independent)

Charlie Dewhirst (Conservative Party)

Gill Leek (Green Party)

Tim Norman (Yorkshire Party)

Jayne Phoenix (Liberal Democrats)

Carlo Verda (Social Democratic Party)