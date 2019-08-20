“I wish I had voted no” says Scarborough councillor of £22 million Argos redevelopment project

A Scarborough councillor has made a public apology after voting for the council's £22 million Argos redevelopment project in July.

Cllr John Casey, Independent Councillor for Filey, who was voted into council in May’s local elections, issued a statement on social media on August 18 in which he expressed regret at his decision to vote for the project.

The old Argos building which is due to be demolished and redeveloped. PIC: Richard Ponter

Speaking to the Scarborough News he said: “We were given too much information in too short a time and had to vote on it almost the same day.

“It sounded good, I did have misgivings but I voted for it but after the fact, from speaking to colleagues and local business owners in Filey, I wish I had voted no.”

The significant regeneration scheme which proposes to demolish and redevelop the Argos building on Newborough was approved with cross party support.

Cllr John Casey. PIC: Richard Ponter

Current plans are to redevelop the site into high quality residential accommodation for university students and NHS key workers.

Cllr Casey continued: “I’ve always been of the opinion that if you make a mistake you should admit it.

“It’s right and proper to be open and transparent when you’re in public life - that’s why I made the statement.”

Cllr Casey would not give specifics as to why he had changed his mind so as not to prejudice himself for future decisions on the project.

In his online statement he wrote: “Be assured that on any other future vote on this matter I will be voting against it.”