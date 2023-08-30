New alcohol licence application submitted to council for Scarborough’s India the Restaurant

India the Restaurant has re-applied to North Yorkshire Council for an alcohol licence.

A new application for a premises licence for India the Restaurant has been submitted to the council following a previous application that was submitted in April.

Shah Alam’s application, for the restaurant on 34-36 Castle Road in Scarborough, proposes amended and shorter hours for serving alcoholic beverages.

The new application also seeks approval of its opening hours – which are shorter than the originally requested times – as well as permission for late-night refreshments and the playing of recorded music.

If approved, the restaurant would be allowed to be open and serve alcohol from 5pm to midnight.

The application in April requested licensable hours between 10 and midnight, six days a week.

India the Restaurant has also proposed that the late night refreshments and the playing of recorded music should be permitted between 11pm to midnight, according to the application.

All of the proposed licensable activities would be permitted to take place seven days a week.

According to a council report, Castle Road is made up of shops and other commercial premises and is located within an area that is “a mix of retail, hot food shops and a variety of other ‘service’ uses” including cafés, pubs, estates agents and beauty salons.

The closing date for public representations on the application is Thursday, September 21.