Scarborough Borough Council sets by-election date for Whitby Mayfield Ward

David Chance, the Conservative councillor who represented the Mayfield ward at the authority for more than a decade, resigned recently due to personal reasons.The ward covers an area to the west and south west of Whitby town centre, including the village of Ruswarp.

Anyone wishing to stand for election can download nomination papers from www.scarborough.gov.uk/elections - you can also contact the council’s elections team by email to [email protected] or by calling 01723 232309.

Nomination papers must be returned to the elections team by hand by no later than 4pm on Friday March 4.

A by-election to elect a councillor to the Mayfield Ward of Scarborough Borough Council will take place following the resignation of Cllr David Chance.

The council recommends candidates make an appointment to have their nomination paper informally checked by ringing the elections team on 01723 232309.

Residents who wish to vote in the by-election who are not already on the Register of Electors, must register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote by midnight on Tuesday March 15.

The council's Customer First team will be able to assist anyone without online access and can help to arrange postal and proxy votes, you can contact them on 01723 232323.

Applications for a postal vote must be made by 5pm on Wednesday March 16.