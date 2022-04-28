Sir Greg Knight joins fellow MPs to champion York as new Great British Railways HQ

Andrew Jones (Harrogate and Knaresborough), Sir Robert Goodwill (Scarborough and Whitby), Kevin Hollinrake(Thirsk and Malton), Rachael Maskell (York Central), Julian Sturdy (York Outer) and Sir Greg Knight (East Yorkshire) are pictured outside the House of Commons backing York’s bid. Photo submitted

The Government is currently running a competition as part of its levelling-up agenda to establish the new home of British Railways outside London.

The selection process is being run by the Great British Railways Transition Team on behalf of the Department for Transport and towns and cities across the country can submit their bids.

The bids will be shortlisted in May before a public consultation and a vote will take place later this year.

The competition will seek to recognise places with a rich railway heritage, strong links to the national network and public support for the selected location.

At the House of Commons, Sir Greg joined a cross-party group of Yorkshire MPs including Andrew Jones, Robert Goodwill, Kevin Hollinrake, Rachael Maskell and Julian Sturdy to back the York bid.

During the debate in the Commons, Sir Greg said: “There is not a good case, but an overwhelming case, to make York the headquarters of Great British Railways.”

Sir Greg said afterwards: “York’s rail heritage along with the vast amount of rail infrastructure and expertise already in the city make the case for putting the Great British Railways HQ in York a compelling one.