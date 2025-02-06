Yorkshire Party unveils candidate for Hull and the East Riding mayoral election

By Louise French
Published 6th Feb 2025, 15:41 BST
Rowan Halstead will stand for the Yorkshire Party.
The Yorkshire Party has unveiled its candidate for the forthcoming Hull and the East Riding mayoral election.

Local engineer and ex-soldier Rowan Halstead will stand for the party in the Thursday, May 1 election, and has shared his vision for growth, jobs, and opportunity.

Mr Halstead said: “As we stand at the crossroads of our region’s future, I am committed to unleashing the full potential of Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

“This means creating an environment where both our people and our businesses can thrive, expand, and innovate.

“The area offers unique advantages for businesses: affordable land, an ambitious workforce, and the untapped potential of the Humber Freeport as a global gateway for trade and commerce.

“These are all key assets that we can leverage to bring prosperity to our region.

“This growth will not only benefit businesses but will directly impact our community.

“With higher wages and a more vibrant economy, the council’s revenue will increase, allowing us to reinvest in our much-needed transport infrastructure.

“Together, we can build a brighter, more prosperous future.”

Bridlington south Councillor Andy Walker said: “Rowan understands Hull and East Yorkshire – what makes us tick and what holds us back.

He also understands ‘service’ – from his impressive military career.

“Rowan is a great candidate – the natural home for Yorkshire votes.”

